Arson appeal after abandoned A41 trailer is torched

The incident took place on the A41 near Bletchley, Market Drayton, on Wednesday, April 16.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of the incident to put the fire out.

Posting on social media, West Mercia Police have said the incident is being treated as arson, and are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re appealing for information after an abandoned trailer on the A41 near Bletchley, Market Drayton, was set on fire.

"The fire, which is being treated as arson, happened on Wednesday, April 16, and we’re appealing for information or witnesses travelling on the road, near to Tern Hill on the 16th at approximately 10pm.

"The local team is working with partner agencies to resolve the recovery and removal of the abandoned trailers.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Amy Lee by emailing Amy.lee@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 22/33651/25.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk."

There has been widespread frustration over abandoned trailers in the area for some time.

Three 40-foot trailers have been left in laybys along the A53 and A41 near Market Drayton since September last year.

The north Shropshire town's Mayor Roy Aldcroft raised concerns about the trailers at a Shropshire Council meeting in February.

It came after a petition was set up by Iana Jacobson on behalf of angry residents.

The campaigner said she was frustrated with delays and concerned about the environmental impacts of the rubbish-filled trailers.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan also reacted to the recent fire by saying residents deserve an explanation as to why complaints were "ignored", adding that the trailers "should have been removed months ago".