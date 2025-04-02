Group of men and boys in Leominster threaten victim with knife and demand money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Leominster last December.

On Sunday, December 15 at around 4.50pm a group of men and boys approached the victim on Castlefields and demanded he give them money, claiming they had a knife. The victim handed over £10 to them.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Leominster last December

A 21-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of threatening someone with a bladed article. They are both currently on bail.

Investigating officer, PC Matt Price said: “I understand an incident of such nature will bring concern to the community, however we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

“We know the two people arrested were amongst a large group of males and will no doubt have drawn some attention from people that evening.

"If you witnessed the robbery or have any information that would help with our enquiries, I ask you to contact me”.

Those with information are asked to email matthew.price1@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-org.uk