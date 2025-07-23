'I have nothing but admiration for Professor Robert Winston' - Your Letters: July 23
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A wonderfully evocative image, possible Victorian, of Bridgnorth with the River Severn and church in the distance, sitting above homes with their chimneys pouring smoke. The photograph is in our archive from a lantern slide shared to us by John Dixon, who died in 2017.
MY ADMIRATION FOR PROF WINSTON
I have nothing but admiration for Professor Robert Winston. What a wonderful man and a true professional.
A lot of the doctors, if you can call those people who proclaim to be doctors, have no idea how to treat, interact, and have a duty of care which should be first when dealing with patients.
I wish him the very best, and once again thank him for the safe birth of my daughter whose life he saved many years ago.
Judith Fisher, West Midlands
POINTS MADE ON FISHING RIGHTS