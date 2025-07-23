'I have nothing but admiration for Professor Robert Winston' - Your Letters: July 23

MY ADMIRATION FOR PROF WINSTON

I have nothing but admiration for Professor Robert Winston. What a wonderful man and a true professional.

A lot of the doctors, if you can call those people who proclaim to be doctors, have no idea how to treat, interact, and have a duty of care which should be first when dealing with patients.

I wish him the very best, and once again thank him for the safe birth of my daughter whose life he saved many years ago.

Judith Fisher, West Midlands

POINTS MADE ON FISHING RIGHTS