Bus journey leaves reader dismayed at youth behaviour – your letters, plus camels relax as safari park reopens after lockdown – archive picture

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​My bus journey was a shocker

I had cause recently to travel by bus to Wolverhampton. It was a chastening experience to say the least. I don't consider myself "a prude or killjoy", but the amount of profanity and downright awful manners shown by youths on the bus was deeply offensive and unnecessary.

As a young boy, I recall travelling by bus with my parents.

I was made to sit still and give up my seat to a lady or an elderly person. I thought this was what I had to do. As I grew up, my Father, in particular, made me aware of how it was deeply shameful to use profane language in public and especially with ladies present.

The profanity I encountered on my bus journey was off the scale, with every word seemingly an expletive. The obvious inability to use English well was also apparent.

These young people are the future, and on the evidence of my experience, there is zero cause for optimism. I have my own perspective on what has gone so very wrong, which many don't share. My lament is for the decline in Christian belief that has gone so far as to undermine civil society.

Modern Social Theorists reject any resort to faith. In its place, our young are encouraged to worship at the feet of materialism and the pure, self-interested acquisition of "stuff."

Confused about who or what they are, the young are like a cork bobbing around in a bucket of water.