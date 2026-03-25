Bin used to deter pavement parking leads to prosecution warning - your letters, plus a flashback to a 1983 bid to save a Wellington cinema

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Bin warning is just rubbish

I have just received a notice of possible prosecution for placing my old, disused bin outside my property.

I have done so in order to prevent pavement parking outside my front garden.

It has been done so I can gain access to my front path and cross the road in safety, or access a taxi, delivery parcels etc, or for building materials such as sand, soil, gravel, and timber delivered by crane.

How do residents know it is illegal to place bins or bollards outside their properties to prevent people parking on pavements?

Who informs us, and how and when rules change? It appears that nobody—not the council—tells us.

How does the taxpayer know? We don’t. So stealth fines etc.

Derek Griffiths, Midlands

The Don is full of one liners