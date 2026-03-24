Remembering Peter Rhodes: Readers share tributes

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​Peter found the right words

I am paying this tribute to Peter Rhodes on behalf of my late father, Reg Corbett. Dad and Peter were regularly in touch via the Express & Star in the 90s and early noughties when dad laid siege to the newspaper's mailbag.

When dad passed away in December 2006 the family were touched by Peter's personal tribute to him. We were able to use it as the foreword to a miscellany of Reg's thoughts and letters that we published a few years later.

What a wonderful man to be able to take the time to write these words about a man that he never met. This speaks volumes for a brilliant journalist and a special human being. Peter had the ability to find the right words to match any occasion, from the serious to the absurd, and had a gift for writing that few possess.

Rest in Peace Peter - maybe you and Reg might meet up somewhere above the clouds. Goodness knows what irreverent thoughts are being discussed. The thoughts of the Corbett family are with your family and friends.

Clive Corbett, Midlands