A 'memory' article sparks a reader’s own nostalgic reflection – your letters, plus a picture throwback to the 1970s

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A poem about our memory

The article about “memory” in the Star on March 17 caused me to recall the following. In 1992 I accompanied my late husband, Colin Lycett, to London where Esther Rantzen presented him with £100 he had won for the Crossroads Care poetry competition. I thought readers might like to read his poem:

My Memory

My memory has gone quite peculiar,

Events of the past I recall

But words spoken only a moment ago

I cannot remember at all.

Now I often forget what the day is

Or who has just visited me.

I am always mislaying my glasses

And without them, I simply can't see.