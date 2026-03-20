A 'memory' article sparks a reader’s own nostalgic reflection – your letters, plus a picture throwback to the 1970s
A mix of memory, humour and local community spirit in today's letters.
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A poem about our memory
The article about “memory” in the Star on March 17 caused me to recall the following. In 1992 I accompanied my late husband, Colin Lycett, to London where Esther Rantzen presented him with £100 he had won for the Crossroads Care poetry competition. I thought readers might like to read his poem:
My Memory
My memory has gone quite peculiar,
Events of the past I recall
But words spoken only a moment ago
I cannot remember at all.
Now I often forget what the day is
Or who has just visited me.
I am always mislaying my glasses
And without them, I simply can't see.