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A 'memory' article sparks a reader’s own nostalgic reflection – your letters, plus a picture throwback to the 1970s

A mix of memory, humour and local community spirit in today's letters.

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By Tania Taylor
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Supporting image for story: A 'memory' article sparks a reader’s own nostalgic reflection – your letters, plus a picture throwback to the 1970s
PICTURE FROM THE PAST: Pony rides at a school fete at Dothill Primary School in Telford. The picture is undated but is likely to be in the 1970s. Eric Sharp of Admaston is on the right leading the pony. The image was originally supplied to the Shropshire Stare by Mrs Jean Barrowclough, nee Jean Sharp.

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A poem about our memory

The article about “memory” in the Star on March 17 caused me to recall the following. In 1992 I accompanied my late husband, Colin Lycett, to London where Esther Rantzen presented him with £100 he had won for the Crossroads Care poetry competition. I thought readers might like to read his poem:

My Memory

My memory has gone quite peculiar,

Events of the past I recall

But words spoken only a moment ago

I cannot remember at all.

Now I often forget what the day is

Or who has just visited me.

I am always mislaying my glasses

And without them, I simply can't see.