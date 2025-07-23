Extension of quarry near Bridgnorth is approved

Salop Sand and Gravel Company Limited’s scheme at Morville Quarry includes 2.7 million tonnes of sand and gravel being released over a 20-year period, with an additional two years to complete the restoration.

The development consists of 35.5 hectares (the equivalent of almost 50 football pitches). This includes the existing Morville Quarry (10.68ha), the northern extension (12.81ha), the southern extension (8ha) and the Bridgwalton Quarry access road, plant site, and associated lagoons.

Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee approved the scheme on Tuesday (July 22).

The only member who abstained was Councillor Rachel Connolly, who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley.

The Green and Progressive Independent councillor asked how close the extension would be to the proposed Tasley Garden Village developement that could deliver up 1,500 homes.

“That is a concern to me, if, in a few years’ time, they put in [an application] to extend it further,” said Councillor Connolly.

“If the Tasley Garden Village is developed, will it be even closer to the employment land and to properties?”

Salop Sand and Gravel Company Limited has been granted permission to extend Morville Quarry, near Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

In response, senior planning officer Lynn Parker said the sites’ proximity to each other was taken into consideration at the time of the draft local plan.

“The Tasley Garden Village would propose the commercial site as the closest to the quarry site, but it will always be intended there is a buffer between them. The quarry will never go up all the way to the boundary of a residential site.”

Councillor Nigel Lumby (Conservative, Albrighton), meanwhile, asked if there was any provision to keep the junction clear of soil and mud.

Ms Parker told him conditions will be put in place to carefully control all soil handling and movement.

“We’ve received a lot of recommendations from both Natural England and the Environment Agency in relation to soil handling,” she said.

Councillor Andy Boddington (Lib Dems, Ludlow North), who was chairing the meeting, proposed that the committee accepts the officer’s recommendation to approve the scheme, subject to a Section 106 agreement and conditions being adhered to. That was backed by seven other members.

However Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Labour, Broseley) asked if in future the committee could have full access to the plans in advance due to struggling to see them on a screen.

“There was an impressive number of photographs and plans, but unfortunately for those of us sitting around the table, we really cannot make them out,” said Councillor Bagnall.

“Can I suggest that something is done to ensure that in future, members of the planning committee can have full access to those plans, whether it be by sending them through to us prior to the meeting or finding some way of enlarging what is on the screen?

“Much of what Lynn had put up there was nigh on useless for us sitting here. Can I apologise to Lynn and thank her for the effort she had made on our behalf, but I think something needs to be done so we can really see clearly what is being presented.”

Councillor Boddington said the point will be picked up because he also struggled to see them.

“Clearly the plans are online and you will have read them before, however the photographs were new to me,” he said.