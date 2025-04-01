Firefighters rush to extinguish late night fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on a footpath in Wellswood Avenue Ketley Bank, Telford, at 12:30am on Tuesday, April 1.

Crews from Telford arrived on the scene and found the fire involved discarded plastic in a bin.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call late last night.

They used two buckets of water to put the fire out.

The incident concluded at 12:40am.