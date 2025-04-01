Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rush to extinguish late night fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford last night. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on a footpath in Wellswood Avenue Ketley Bank, Telford, at 12:30am on Tuesday, April 1. 

Crews from Telford arrived on the scene and found the fire involved discarded plastic in a bin. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the chimney fire this morning (February 22, 2025). Photo: Sam Bagnall
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call late last night.

They used two buckets of water to put the fire out. 

The incident concluded at 12:40am.

Similar stories
Most popular