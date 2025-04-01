Firefighters rush to extinguish late night fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford last night.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on a footpath in Wellswood Avenue Ketley Bank, Telford, at 12:30am on Tuesday, April 1.
Crews from Telford arrived on the scene and found the fire involved discarded plastic in a bin.
They used two buckets of water to put the fire out.
The incident concluded at 12:40am.