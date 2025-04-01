Firefighters battle blaze at Oswestry house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Maes Morgan, Oswestry, Wales, at 8:55am today (Tuesday, April 1).

Firefighters dispatched from Oswestry to assist Mid and West Wales Fires and Rescue Service.

Firefighters in Shropshire are assisting with a fire in Wales this morning. Photo: PA

This is an on-going incident and updates will be provided as they come.