Firefighters battle blaze at Oswestry house
Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Oswestry this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Maes Morgan, Oswestry, Wales, at 8:55am today (Tuesday, April 1).
Firefighters dispatched from Oswestry to assist Mid and West Wales Fires and Rescue Service.
This is an on-going incident and updates will be provided as they come.