11 of the best deals on afternoon tea, lunches and dinners in Shropshire this Mother's Day

And what better way to celebrate the special day than taking a trip to some of the best restaurants our county has to offer.

We have rounded up 11 of the best restaurants in Shropshire accepting bookings for Sunday, March 30.

On the list, there are a few pubs, hotels and even a farm shop. Where will you be taking your mum this Sunday?

Riverside Inn

The Riverside Inn at Cound. Photo: Google

This country pub in Shrewsbury is offering a few things this Mother’s Day.

Treat your mum to a seasonally-inspired Mother's Day lunch or dinner for just £28.

On the menu, there is everything from Sunday lunches and traditional British pub classics to perfect puddings and wholesome plant-based dishes.

Alternatively, start the day at Riverside Inn and enjoy a filling brunch with your mum.

The Red House

The Red House in Newport. Photo: The Red House/Google

Also offering a classic Sunday roast this Mother’s Day is The Red House in Newport.

But there’s also a Mother’s Day breakfast offering, available on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 from 9am to 11.30am.

There’s plenty of choice too - from the classic full English to Scottish smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, there’s something for everyone.

A bottomless brunch offer is also available on Saturday, March 29, from 11am to 5.30pm. A special menu that complements all the flowing drinks - what’s not to love?

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens

Hawkstone Hall. Photo: Luca Bailey

This Grade I-listed estate in Weston, Shrewsbury, is the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Mum can enjoy a heart-warming three-course Sunday lunch for just £52.95 from 1pm onwards.

She will receive a glass of Prosecco upon arrival, too.

Alderford’s Lakeside Kitchen

Indulge in a delicious afternoon tea from Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30 to celebrate all the special women in your life.

Priced at just £23.50 per person (£10 deposit required), you can enjoy a carefully crafted selection of savoury and sweet delights, along with homemade fruit scones and a choice of tea or coffee.

If the glorious sun is beaming down on us on Sunday, enjoy an easy, family-friendly walk around the grounds, too.

Apley Farm Shop

Apley Farm Shop, Shifnal. Photo: Apley Farm Shop/Google

Apley Farm Shop, Stockton, Shifnal, is offering a Sunday lunch and an afternoon tea this Mother’s Day.

With everything locally sourced, this meal will be super fresh and great value for money.

The Sunday lunch is just priced at £29.95 for adults and £15 for children while the afternoon tea is priced at £25 for adults and £15 for children.

Hadley Park House Hotel. Photo: Craig Holmes

This Telford hotel is another fabulous place to enjoy Mother’s Day this year.

Taking place from 3pm - 5pm, customers can enjoy a traditional afternoon tea and witness close-up magic from the hotel’s award-winning magician,

The afternoon tea features a tiered cake and an array of sweet and savory options with “lashings of tea or coffee”.

It is priced at just £28.95 per person.

Park House Hotel

Park House Hotel in Shifnal

This 4-star hotel in Shifnal is one of the best places to spend Mother’s Day this year.

It is offering both an afternoon tea and a Sunday lunch.

On Saturday, March 29, customers can enjoy three tiers of delights with the quintessential British classic scones with clotted cream and jam, delicate finger sandwiches and an array of sweet treats.

Meanwhile on Sunday, from noon to 5pm, invite your mum to enjoy a roast made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced produce.

The Feathers Hotel Ludlow

The Feathers Hotel, Ludlow. Photo: The Feathers Hotel/Google

This three-star hotel in Ludlow is another great place to spend the special day with your mum.

The Sunday lunch menu at this 17th century establishment promises delicious dishes using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

It is priced at just £35 per person.

Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn in Edgmond. Photo: The Lamb Inn/Google

Treat mum and yourself to a five-course set menu this Sunday at the Lamb Inn, Edgmond, Newport.

Priced at just £32.50 per person, enjoy a delicious roast at this top rated pub.

Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter, in Telford. Photo: Kieran/Google

Top steak restaurant Miller & Carter in Southwater Way, Telford, has a sharing board on offer this Mother’s Day.

Expect tender cuts of roast chicken, lamb rump and 30-day aged ribeye with all the trimmings.

If you dine after 8pm on the day, you will receive a complimentary bottle of fizz, too.

The Grazing Cow

The Grazing Cow, Lawley. Photo: Google

This pub in Lawley is offering a three-day course set menu available all Mother’s Day weekend.

Priced at just £27.99 per person, customers can expect everything from steak and malbec pie and sirloin steak to a traditional roast with all the trimmings.