Sun shines in Shropshire as temperatures hotter than holiday destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There were highs of 17°C in the region on Saturday (March 8), with the warm temperatures set to carry on into Sunday, according to The Met Office.

This includes in Shropshire where it will be between 16°C and 17°C on Sunday.

Sunny weather in Ludlow

It will be warmer than parts of Spain including Madrid where weather experts have predicted highs of 11°C this weekend and in Ibiza, which is only expected to hit 15°C on Sunday.

In its West Midlands weather forecast for Sunday, The Met Office said: "Another pleasant day. More prolonged spring sunshine than Saturday with lengthy periods of blue sky, again helping it to feel notably warm for early March. Maximum temperature 17 °C."

It is expected to cool down however next week when The Met Office said there will be "the return of overnight frosts".