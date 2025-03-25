Supermarket calls on customers in Shropshire to nominate their mums to win flowers every month for a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To enter, simply share a short reason why your mum or motherly figure deserves to win and include the name of your nearest Aldi store to MothersDayCompetition@aldi.co.uk.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi, said: "We know how important it is to cherish the incredible people in our lives, and we’re committed to giving our loyal customers even more ways to celebrate their loved ones.

"By working with our British supplier, JZ Flowers, our stunning, high-quality bouquets can help customers celebrate someone special on occasions like Mother’s Day and throughout the year. "

Last year, Aldi sold nearly two million bouquets during the week leading up to Mother’s Day. This year, customer favourites like the Lovely Mum Tulips and the premium Specially Selected Sweet Perfection Bouquet are expected to be popular.

Two new bouquets are also launching, including the Blushing Beauty Bouquet, featuring vibrant cerise stems, and the Cape Flora Bouquet, which is a mix of wildflowers.

The competition runs until Wednesday, 23 April.



