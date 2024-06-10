Telford Centre welcomes fashion store with new restaurant set to open within days

The Shirt Store is now open at the shopping centre, located opposite Vanilla.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre, said: "We're very pleased to announce the new Shirt Store is now open!

"The store stocks the latest trends in men's shirts and suits with brands including House of Cavani, Marc Darcy and Andrew Paul alongside exclusive shirting brands Claudio Lugli and Guide London.

"There are many more great brands we know customers will love."

It comes as Umami World Kitchen has confirmed it will open in Telford Centre’s Southern Quarter – Southwater Way – on June 18.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Umami World Kitchen to Telford,” said a spokesperson. “Our goal is to create an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best of Eastern and Western culinary traditions in a luxurious yet welcoming setting.”

Diners will be be able to enjoy cross-cultural dishes that showcase the best of Chinese, Italian, Indian, and Malaysian culinary traditions.

There will also be an indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet.

With various dining styles available, diners can enjoy both the indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet featuring dishes such as Mongolian Stir-Fried Lamb and Indian Saag Aloo and the interactive cooking demonstrations from Umami’s talented chefs. The chefs fry up a sizzling selection of fresh salmon, steak, and tiger prawns at their live teppanyaki stations.

Umami also offers a wide selection of refreshments to complement the premium cuisine options, including craft cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks.