David Austin Roses to announce its most prestigious launch to date at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

The Shropshire-based rooted rose breeder will unveil its most prestigious rose launch to date at the flower show, which will be held from May 20 to 24, 2025 on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Renowned for crafting some of the most exquisite and beloved English roses, David Austin Roses has a long-standing legacy of innovation and beauty.

Shropshire-based 28-time RHS Gold Medal winner David Austin Roses is making its highly anticipated return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025. Pictured is David J. C. Austin, chairman at David Austin Roses.

Every year, the company continues to captivate gardeners and rose enthusiasts with standout new varieties that combine remarkable fragrance, charm and performance.

It has even caught the eye and liking of football legend David Beckham who took to Instagram as he tackled the re-potting of a David Austin Rose in his garden last June.

But this year’s launch is set to be the most exceptional yet, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history.

The new rose has been 12 years in the making, undergoing an exceptionally thorough breeding process at the David Austin Roses nursery in Albrighton.

Each year, over 40,000 seedlings are carefully nurtured, evaluated and gradually whittled down to just one final rose that meets the highest standards of beauty, fragrance and resilience.

This meticulous process is led by head breeding manager, Carl Bennett, whose expertise and dedication ensure that only the best varieties make it through to introduction.

David Austin Roses has an outstanding track record at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, having been awarded an impressive 28 gold medals for its exquisite rose displays.

The David Austin Roses stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. Photo: ILG X PAB

The company has been an integral part of the show for decades, consistently drawing visitors to its remarkable displays of beautiful blooms.

The 2025 exhibit will be no different, promising a memorable showcase of the company’s signature charm and craftsmanship, with the grand unveiling of a new rose that will inspire and embody the very essence of English rose excellence.

David J. C. Austin, chairman at David Austin Roses, said: "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show has always been the pinnacle event for showcasing our latest rose introductions, and 2025 will be no exception.

“This particular launch is one of the most significant in our history, and we cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Following its grand reveal, the new rose will be available to purchase locally from the David Austin Plant Centre in Albrighton, allowing Shropshire gardeners to be among the first to take home this special variety.

For more information about David Austin Roses and its range of roses, visit the official website.