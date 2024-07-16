Stunning Shropshire home with garden landscaped by legendary rose grower David Austin goes on market for £1.35m

Heathton House is being marketed by Berriman Eaton and has been described as offering 'a timeless blend of elegance, comfort and modern convenience'.

Dating back to the 18th century, the traditional farmhouse was completely renovated around 20 years ago and sits in over 1-acres of professionally landscaped ground that also features an air-sourced heated swimming pool, tennis court and a stunning oak-framed pool house with facilities.

The stunning gardens

More than 1000 English roses – grown by Albrighton’s very own David Austin – provide a colourful and fragrant backdrop for enjoying outdoor life and entertaining family and friends.

Caroline Eaton, Director at Berriman Eaton, commented: “We have been eagerly awaiting this unique property coming on the market and there has already been significant interest.

One of the bedrooms

“It’s not difficult to see why. Set behind a gated entrance, there are five spacious bedrooms, four reception areas and a farmhouse kitchen with AGA. It’s also tastefully presented with period features, such as oak floors, open fireplaces and sash windows."

The kitchen

“The outdoor space is incredible, including a parterre, vegetable gardens, a wildflower meadow and a natural pond. It’s a joy to stroll round and enjoy the scents and colour.”

The swimming pool

She added: “It’s rare to be marketing a private home where David Austin, over many years, created this established garden to his own desires and includes so many of his favourite roses.”

Heathton House is nestled between the popular villages of Bobbington and Claverley and current owner Francine Austin said: “We have loved living here in the beautiful Shropshire countryside for over 20 years and hope that the next purchasers will enjoy it as much as we have."

The gardens are beautiful

“It really is an ideal home for an active family who love the outdoors, with the heated pool, tennis court and lots of different areas to explore and entertain. There is a lot of privacy, yet you can also be in two lovely village communities within a few minutes and close proximity to commercial centres.”

Heathton House is on the market for £1.35million. For more details, call 01746 766499 or email bridgnorth@berrimaneaton.co.uk