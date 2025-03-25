'An incredible honour': Family-run country house hotel in Market Drayton scoops prestigious title at West Midlands Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Goldstone Hall & Gardens in Market Drayton was awarded the Best Small Hotel across Shropshire and the Midlands in the Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year category at the awards, which was held on Tuesday, March 18 at Edgbaston Stadium.

It was Goldstone Hall’s blend of heartfelt hospitality, outstanding service, and beautifully curated guest experiences that captured the judges’ admiration.

The judges recognised that the charm of the family-run hotel lies not just in its picturesque countryside setting, but in the thoughtful personal touches that make every stay truly memorable, from a warm personal welcome and homemade biscuits to garden flowers and notes in each beautifully appointed bedroom.

Goldstone Hall & Gardens won big at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025. Photo: West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025

They said they “loved” locally sourced ethos, stunning gardens - as well as its strong vision for the future.

The judges added: “The gardens and hotel truly blend together to create a unique, immersive stay.

“The business excels in its food and beverage offer. All products are of very high quality and time is taken to source food that is local and in season.

“This is supported by the onsite kitchen garden and whilst visiting I witnessed food harvested for the evenings dinner menu.

“The chefs' menu planning being driven by what was ready for harvest. All rooms were well appointed and clean, with nice touches such as garden produce left for guests in the room along with homemade treats.”

Goldstone Hall & Gardens has been owned and run for 40 years currently by John and Sue Cushing with their daughters Victoria and Katie, who ensure that traditional hospitality meets contemporary sophistication.

John said: “Winning Gold as Best Small Hotel in the Midlands at this year’s Tourism Awards is an incredible honour.

“It reflects the dedication of our team and the significant investments we’ve made in staff training, enhancing our bedrooms, outdoor dining area, and restaurant.

“Seeing our guests enjoy these thoughtful upgrades has been truly rewarding, and this recognition makes it all the more special.

"We warmly invite both new and returning guests to experience everything Goldstone has to offer. Whether it’s a leisurely visit to our five-acre RHS Partner Garden or a delicious lunch in our restaurant, there’s something special to discover.

“Head Chef Maggie and team create exceptional dishes using bountiful homegrown produce from our one-acre kitchen garden, including heritage and heirloom vegetables you won’t find in supermarkets. Conveniently located just off the A41, we look forward to welcoming you soon."

“I am particularly proud that we are making the generational shift so successfully with modern sophistication backed by generous hospitality and a real welcome.”

Sharon Thompson, deputy mayor of the West Midlands, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, said: “This is an important evening in the West Midlands’ events calendar to pay tribute to the wonderful tourism champions who have a direct impact on the positive way that the region is perceived.

“More than 145 million people visit the West Midlands each year, enjoying our magical cultural attractions, fantastic culinary settings and memorable business and sporting events offer. Crucially, too, tourism supports more than 143,000 jobs, offering inclusive growth and development opportunities for those who work hard to succeed.

“I was pleased and honoured to raise a glass to all of the great supporters of our visitor economy – all of whom are working hard to ensure that tourism remains one of the region’s success stories.”