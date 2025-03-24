£1M keyless car theft gang jailed in West Midlands after bragging about crimes on social media

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A criminal gang who stole nearly £1 million worth of cars have been jailed after bragging about their crimes on social media.

The brazen thieves posted videos of their crimes on social media, and even filmed themselves driving the stolen cars.

In one video, shared by West Midlands Police, one defendant shows off the smashed window of a Range Rover - while another asks, "how many parts has it got?"

The gang filmed and pictured themselves driving stolen cars and motorbikes.

The five thugs also shared photographs of themselves with the cars and motorbikes they stole - and advertised the kit they used for keyless car thefts.

Between 2022 and 2023, Jason O'Farrell, Deacon Cumberbatch, Tyrone Henn, Kian O'Shea, and Keegan Judge were involved in 50 thefts across Coventry in the West Midlands - targeting cars, motorbikes, and luxury SUVs.

Officers from Coventry Local Policing Area examined hours and hours of mobile phone footage - as well as hundreds of pages of messages that the group sent to each other during the course of their offending.

The kit used by the gang for keyless car thefts.

O'Farrell, Cumberbatch, Henn and O'Shea were all convicted for their parts in the thefts earlier this month - and the fifth defendant, Judge, can now be named after a court order restricting his identification was lifted.

They have now been sentenced to a combined total of more than 35 years in prison.

Henn, 23, of Everdon Road, was jailed for 10 years and six months, with a 12 year driving ban.

O'Farrell, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years and five months, with a 14 year driving ban.

Cumberbatch, 19, of Riley Square, was jailed for six years and nine months, with a 10 year driving ban.

Judge, 18, of Nuneaton, was jailed for four years and five months, with a nine year driving ban.

And O'Shea, 19, of Milverton Road, was jailed for three years and nine months, with an eight year driving ban.