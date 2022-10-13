Much Wenlock hotel owned by same family for 30 years for sale at £950,000

The Raven Hotel, in Much Wenlock, is on the market

The Raven Hotel, in Much Wenlock, is on sale with Birmingham-based surveyor Fleurets for £950,000, after being owned by the same family for the last 30 years.

Originally from Canada, the previous owners visited the South Shropshire town in the 1980s and fell in love with it, deciding to make it a second home.

The owners worked hard to ensure that the hotel was a centre of the local community – a meeting place and a place for celebration.

After their recent passing, their family has made the difficult decision to offer the business and property to a new owner.

James Hartshorn, one of the family members said: “The Raven Hotel was the owners' pride and joy for over three decades, and was far more than just an investment to them.

"They wanted to provide a place of employment, a place of gathering and a place of community.

"They were very deliberate about the decisions they made, and very aware of the impact those decisions could have on their staff, and the town.

"First priority was always to ensure that the business had a positive impact, and in no way took away from already established non-competing businesses.”

Inside the Raven Hotel

The hotel building itself is a landmark Grade II listed coaching house with 15 en-suite bedrooms, boasting a bar, a restaurant, an enclosed courtyard and a large car park.

In addition to the hotel building, the freehold includes a farm shop – a retail unit next door which sells local produce and fresh fish so as not to compete with the local butcher.

A third building included in the freehold, referred to as the 'Forge', is a former house, now office, with commercial space consisting of six rental units.

These 'incubator' units were set up to provide local start-up businesses an affordable and accessible space to rent.

Both The Forge and farm shop are available to purchase separately if required.