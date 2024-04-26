Art-loving Shropshire estate agent sponsors contemporary exhibition

When Patrick Smitheman, of Harwood Estate Agents, heard that the group of nine artists were staging a unique exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Jackfield he offered to sponsor the fliers and a reception on the opening evening on May 22.

Broseley-based artist Sam Waters approached Patrick whose offices are nearby.

“There’s a synergy between estate agents and artists, when a new home is found there is an exciting new beginning and space created for artwork,” she said.

“Nine different artists, from print making, paint, mixed media and ceramics to abstract landscapes, florals and statement portraits have come together to hire the Footprint Gallery for two weeks to showcase their work in the Beyond Boundaries Exhibition.

“Each day two artists will be in attendance to welcome visitors, have a chat about art or help visitors to select a piece that they love. Original artwork brings joy and a unique style to people's homes,” said Sam.

“We are sharing the cost of hiring the gallery and Beyond Boundaries is our first exhibition together at The Footprint gallery which we hope will attract people from a wide area.

“The artists are grateful to Patrick for sponsoring our first event and we are looking forward to our collaboration,” she added.

Patrick said: “Harwood are really pleased to have been asked to play a little part in supporting the exhibition co-ordinated by Sam.”

The exhibition runs from May 22 to June 2, and is open daily from 10am-4pm with free entry. The Footprint Gallery is at Jackfield Tile Museum, Jackfield.