The New Saints FC Women have announce a partnership with Approved Care and Support which will see the home health care provider become the official back-of-shirt sponsor for the club.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations, as Approved Care and Support have committed to the club on a long-term partnership for the next three seasons.

The New Saints Women are experiencing their most exciting period of growth to date and are all set to continue to strive for success on and off the field in the 2024-2025 season having won the Genero Adran Premier Plate in the last campaign.

Amanda Jones, Director, Approved Care and Support said: "We are thrilled to join forces with The New Saints Women's FC as their back-of-shirt sponsor.

"This collaboration represents more than just a sponsorship; it's a testament to our shared values of teamwork, perseverance, and empowerment. We look forward to supporting the talented players of The New Saints FC Women as they continue to inspire the local community both on and off the pitch."

The New Saints Head of Women and Girls’ Football, Shauna Duffy added: “We are delighted to welcome Approved Care and Support into The New Saints family as our official back-of-shirt sponsor. This partnership not only provides vital support for the continued growth of the women’s arm of the club but also aligns with our ethos of working collaboratively to empower the local community.

“The growth of the women’s game in the UK has been immense in the past few years and we are looking forward to working with Approved Care and Support to inspire more people to get involved with the game at all levels.”

As part of the partnership, TNS Women’s star players, Caitlin Chapman and Helen Evans, will join forces with Approved Care and Support to take part in a charity skydive to raise vital funds for Walking With the Wounded – the UK military charity providing support for veterans who need it the most.

Fans can support Caitlin and Helen’s efforts by sponsoring their skydive by visiting justgiving.com/page/tns-skydive

Helen said: “I am extremely excited to be given the opportunity to participate in the skydive to raise funds for an amazing charity.

"This will be my first-ever skydive, so there’s a full mix of emotions, but mostly I am honoured to be given the opportunity to represent the football club and raise money for the incredible work undertaken by Walking With The Wounded. Any donations to myself and Caitlin would be greatly appreciated for such a worthwhile cause.”