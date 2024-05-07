Shropshire's Buildfifty5 plays key role in exciting Birmingham development

Work has started on site at Cordia UK’s latest project and inaugural build-to-rent (BTR) development, The Lampworks, at the intersection of Great Hampton Street and Harford Street.

Property developer Cordia has appointed Shropshire-based construction management practice buildfifty5 to deliver the main construction works for the project in partnership with residential general contractor Pedrano UK.

The Lampworks will incorporate a total of 148 apartments and is set to be one of the most energy-efficient projects in Birmingham – offering exclusively A and B EPC-rated dwellings.

As the first building in Cordia UK’s BTR portfolio, it will offer a combination of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and affordable homes, alongside contemporary commercial units on the ground floor set in a series of striking landscaped courtyards.

Residents will have access to high quality communal facilities, including a co-working space, individual meeting rooms, a shared lounge and a communal kitchen/diner, fit out with modern designs and the latest technologies.

Cordia say The Lampworks will reflect the industrial heritage of the Jewellery Quarter.

Garry Whiting, Managing Director of Buildfifty5, said: “Buildfifty5 is delighted to be partnering with Pedrano UK on the delivery of The Lampworks in the Jewellery Quarter.

“Our appointment as construction manager and delivery partner brings together buildfifty5’s core strengths as an organisation focused on collaborative and practical solutions for our key sector clients.”

Financial support for the development has been provided by Octopus Real Estate, part of Octopus Investments and a leading specialist real estate investor and lender, with assistance from financial advisor BBS Capital.