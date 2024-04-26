Greenfield IT Recruitment selected as exclusive talent partner for Shoothill

Shoothill has teamed up with Greenfield IT Recruitment to support the continued growth of the business.

Simon Jeavons, the MD at Shoothill, said: “As we continue to grow we looked for a partner to take over the advertising, searching, screening, admin and management of our recruitment process, by choosing Greenfield we are confident that our employer branding will be in safe hands.”

At a recent meeting, the two firms agreed the 12-month deal to make Greenfield the exclusive recruitment partner to Shoothill.

Vicky Heard, the MD at Greenfield, said: “We first worked with Shoothill in 2012 and since then we have unearthed some great talent for their team. We are delighted that Simon has effectively outsourced Shoothill’s tech recruitment to Greenfield.

"Both companies seem to share the same values, so the team and I are looking forward to fuelling Shoothill’s continued growth.”

Paige Bevan, the Greenfield account manager delivering the day to day service to Shoothill, added: “While Greenfield work on a national basis, I am passionate about supporting local businesses like Shoothill.

"They offer great opportunities to local tech and digital talent, keeping them active in the region rather than having to move away to Birmingham, Manchester and London for work.”

Shoothill are a full-service custom software agency offering services including consultancy, app and web development, design and marketing and complete business digital transformation.