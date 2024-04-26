'Dangerous' paedophile jailed for life as brave victim tells him: 'You're nothing but a predator!'

Robert Yeomans cowered in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court as one of his victims told him he is "nothing but a predator", "a danger to society" and that she "hopes he will suffer".

The 62-year-old was in court to be sentenced after being found guilty of 41 offences including raping, sexually assaulting and making indecent photographs of children aged under 13.

The court was told how Yeomans exploited opportunities to carry out depraved sex abuse, including using sex toys on the victims and getting his dog to carry out a sex act on one of them.

Yeomans, of Near Vallens, Hadley, Telford, was found guilty unanimously by a jury of six counts of rape, 12 counts of assault of a child by penetration, 16 of sexual assault, one of causing a child to watch a sexual act, five of making indecent photos of a child, and one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences took place against one child between July 2004 and July 2011, and the other victims between 2017 and 2019.

Before the prosecutor read the facts, Yeomans went on a bizarre rant about how he must be referred to as "Robert Yeomans" and not "Mr Yeomans", and at one point even threatened the prosecutor: "I'll smack you in the face if you don't turn round."

The prosecutor looked non-plussed at the empty threat of the balding paedophile behind the glass, as did the custody officers in the dock with him, who sat unmoved.

The bravado of Yeomans swiftly disappeared when a brave victim who he abused from the age of four to 10 took to the stand to tell her story.

"He groomed and took advantage of me," she told the court, as Yeomans bowed his head and avoided looking at her.

"He would tell me I would get in trouble if I told anybody and how it needed to be our little secret. I feel like my whole childhood was taken away. I was robbed of a normal life. He has caused so much trauma.