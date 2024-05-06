NFU in call for action on rural crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire has been hit hard by incidents of rural crime, which has far-reaching consequences, impacting farmers both financially and emotionally.

Machinery theft, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and hare coursing continue to plague farming communities, costing the UK £49.5 million in 2022 alone.

In September, it was revealed how rural theft cost Shropshire an estimated £2 million in 2022 – a rise of more than double from 2021.

Robert Newbery, NFU Midlands regional director, said: “Rural communities are experiencing real problems, and we’ve been making the case to politicians for action for a long time as not only is there an obvious financial cost but it causes business disruption and reduces farmers’ ability to produce food for us all.

“The NFU continues to put rural crime in the political spotlight and an open letter will be sent to every newly-elected PCC in England and Wales.

“This highlights how offences like machinery theft, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and hare coursing continue to blight farming communities – and must urgently move up the list of policing priorities.

“In our Farming for Britain’s Future manifesto, the NFU is calling for a consistent and coordinated response to rural crime across government and police forces. This should include fair funding for rural policing, a dedicated rural crime team in every police force and the formation of a cross-departmental rural crime task force.”

Ludlow farmer Graham Price, NFU Shropshire chair, recently said rural communities are ‘experiencing real problems’.

He added: “We’ve been making the case to politicians for action for a long time, as not only is there an obvious financial cost, but it causes business disruption and reduces our ability to produce food for us all."

The NFU is calling on members to join its campaign by signing an open letter to every newly elected PCC.

The letter outlines key recommendations to address rural crime, including ensuring priorities for addressing rural crime are detailed in the PCC’s Police & Crime Plan, recruiting a dedicated rural crime specialist, engaging regularly with the farming community and their representatives and delivering effective response and investigation of crimes impacting farm businesses.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “In recent years, rural communities across Britain have had to deal with highly organised criminal gangs targeting the countryside to dump huge amounts of waste and steal livestock, valuable machinery or expensive GPS equipment.

"Not only does this make farmers and their families feel unsafe in their home and workplace, it also affects them financially and heavily impacts their ability to do their job of providing food for the nation.

“The public clearly value the pressing need for action against rural crime, with nearly three-quarters of the public calling for it to be treated more seriously by the police. We hope our open letter to the newly elected commissioners will further emphasise the importance this issue holds in many rural communities across the country.

“To tackle rural crime effectively, we are asking PCCs to ensure priorities for addressing rural crime are detailed in their Police & Crime Plan and for the recruitment of a dedicated rural crime specialist. I urge all candidates to meet with their local farmers to truly understand the impact of crimes can have first-hand and commit to tangible plans to better help combat rural crime.”