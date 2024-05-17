Exciting progression as north Shropshire Rural Chartered Surveyors branches out

Owner and director Jo Williams started the business in 2006 and has seen it go from strength to strength with a large client base.

Jo and her team look after farm and estate clients and deal with a wide range of work from management of property and land, through to assisting with end of tenancy matters.

One area that the team didn’t offer was agency work but they have now joined Rightmove and On The Market and are now able to offer new and existing clients the full range of services.

Jo said: “We have missed out from not being able to offer a property sales or lettings service.

"However, we are now looking to offer a fuller service to our landowning clients by branching out into agency work.

"Already clients are seeing the benefit of us assisting with this area as we already understand their business.

"By including a Sales and Lettings service, this enables us to provide a full offering to our existing management client base as well as gaining new business. Our biggest aim is to see where there is an opportunity to maximise value and we feel that our team have the tools to look at everything to do with the property, and put forward strategic plans for the clients."

Jo is joined in her team by Victoria Pocock and Emily Hamlett.

The company also has a brand new website which showcases our current properties for sale and to let.