Farming conference to focus on intelligent management for the future

Run by the Institute of Agricultural Management (IAgrM), this year’s conference will explore intelligent management for the future, covering innovations in intelligent farm systems and how people management and a range of new technical and business skills, including automation and artificial intelligence (AI), remain vital to success.

Victoria Bywater, IAgrM director, says this year’s speakers will not only look into emerging and future technology, but also question how this will make people management even more critical.

“The rapidly evolving environmental and political landscape means it’s clear we need to be able to manage our farms and supply chains even more intelligently than we’ve done in the past,” she says

The one-day event promises a vibrant range of speakers from across the industry and includes an opening session from Máximo Torero, chief economist at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

He will share set the global scene with a view on commodity prices, input costs and outline the challenges of scarcity of supply and cost inflation.

While John Shropshire, Chair of G’s, one Europe’s leading vertically integrated fresh produce businesses will relate these issues to the management of his own business. And Andrew McLay, from Innovate UK, will look at future innovation opportunities and challenges in the agribusiness sector.

The first session will discuss people – specifically leadership in agriculture and personnel of the future, with expert insight from speakers from Harper Adams University, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, Morrisons and Forces Farming.

Led by Lincolnshire farmer and Agreena partner, Thomas Gent will then chair a session on ‘What sort of intelligent farm systems will we need for the future?’, specifically looking at the role of automation and AIas it pertains to future agricultural management.

Jack Bobo, from Nottingham University, will join the session alongside Ed Ford, from Dyson Farming and Matt Percy, Vice-President of Business Innovation with a specific focus on AI from John Deere in the USA.

To finish the day, delegates will hear a hands-on point of view from farmers David Jones from Hatton Bank Farm and sisters Kate and Vicky Morgan from East Yorkshire, on how we manage farms leveraging both high quality people and automation and innovation.

Richard Price, newly appointed chair of IAgrM, says he looks forward to seeing another strong turnout at the event in November.

“It’s a pivotal time for the industry and ensuring the current workforce and new entrants are well equipped to take on challenges we’re yet to experience is vital to maintain a resilient agri-food supply chain in the UK,” he says.

For more information or to book tickets, visit iagrm.com/conference/conference-summary/.