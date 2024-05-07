Driver deliberately crashed into police carrying out motoring crackdown

Officers from Oswestry and Ellesmere's Safer Neighbourhood Teams were joined by the Operational Support Team and Motorcycle Tasking Team for 'Operation Yamba'.

Taking place on Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, the operation, organised and led by Sergeant Tim Lever, was aimed at "tackling criminal use of the roads in and around the Oswestry and Ellesmere areas – including Oswestry rural North and South".

The team said they had caught a number of people for a variety of offences such as speeding, drug driving, as well as some with no insurance and no tax.

An update from Police Community Support Officer Kerry Hogg, said: "We used marked and unmarked police cars and motorcycles to track down and deal with individuals following intelligence provided by our communities or identified by our teams.

"The operation resulted in the detection of numerous offences including speeding, dangerous driving, careless driving, drug driving, no insurance and no tax.

"We patrolled anti-social behaviour hotspot locations and educated drivers where appropriate.

"Vehicles were seized and offenders reported. One driver was arrested for a number of offences after he failed to stop for officers in Oswestry and purposefully collided with police vehicles and those owned by members of the public.

"We are hoping to run similar operations in the future.

"To enable us to do so we rely on information provided by you and your communities. Please report any information which may help us via 101, our website, to our SNT teams or via Crimestoppers."