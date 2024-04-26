Shropshire company Aico engages with schools to provide valuable experience

The experiences have given the children practical insights into finance, employability, and business.

Aico welcomed 30 GCSE Business Studies students from Thomas Adams School for an Operations Management Workshop.

The students were tasked to create a plan for a manufacturing warehouse with a product of their choice.

The experience provided lessons on manufacturing, distribution, planning, health and safety, quality, and recruitment, offering a glimpse into the world of operations.

Aico’s Community Liaisons, Laura Opechowska and Jane Pritchard, then attended Mary Webb School & Science College's 'Importance of Maths Day'. Engaging with enthusiastic Year 9 students, they explored the practical applications of mathematics in the workplace, with challenges to calculate VAT, investigate financial statements, and percentage discounts, creating a better understanding of the role of mathematics beyond the classroom.

Aico’s Community Team also delivered an Enterprise Challenge at Church Stretton School. Over 100 students took on the challenge of product development, and market launch, simulating the process of starting a business.

The event ended in a showcase, in which students presented their innovative business ideas to everyone, fostering creativity, confidence and teamwork.

Rounding off the engagements, Aico welcomed Lower Heath Primary School students for an educational workshop at its headquarters. Students enjoyed a tour of the building, and interactive activities including the box challenge, wiring task, and product development workshop. Students gained first-hand insights into various job roles and industries, igniting their curiosity and enthusiasm for future career pathways.

Ryan Evans, Sustainability Lead at Aico, said: "We are immensely proud to work with local educational institutions to empower young minds with practical insights and hands-on experiences. By bridging the gap between education and the professional world, we wish to inspire the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers."