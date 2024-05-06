Town breaking new ground by launching all-purpose app to boost trade and attract visitors

The all-purpose app is being launched in Ellesmere today in a move to create a digital town hub.

All 70 members of the town’s chamber of commerce are supporting the initiative, believed to be the first of its kind in Shropshire.

The launch is being led by local businesswoman Julie Williams, owner of the Quaintly British home and gift boutique in Scotland Street and Alex AJ Hunter, who heads Project SY12, a community interest company that runs Ellesmere Market Hall and manages local events.

Similar digital hubs are already operating in towns and cities across the UK, including Nottingham, Barrow, Colchester, Oban on the west coast of Scotland, and several areas around London.

“Ellesmere has been the hidden gem of Shropshire for too long, now it’s time to show it off,” said Julie, who came up with the idea for Ellesmere Pulse after discovering the Love Oban town app. “The minute I saw it, I realised the potential for what something like this could do in Ellesmere. “

"It just confirmed in my mind that this was the perfect solution for our residents, visitors and business communities in our beautiful little market town. We believe it will not only enhance footfall, but will also strengthen the bonds within the community, creating a dynamic hub that promotes local businesses, our array of events and fosters a sense of unity.”

The free-to-download app provides an all-in-one integrated link to local shops and other businesses, as well as news, weather, event details, places to visit and other essential local information for residents and visitors.

Alex said: “Even though Ellesmere has a wide range of business, it has always been difficult to encourage some visitors who like walking around the Mere and through Cremorne Gardens, to come and take a look at what we have to offer in the town centre.

“We believe this app offers a solution because visitors to the Mere, or those arriving by canal boat , can simply click on to it app and find out instantly what’s on, where to go, where to eat and drink, local offers and where to stay.

“This digital hub is the fastest, direct and most efficient way to do it. Shops, pubs, restaurants and other traders will not only be able advertise special offers, sales and promotions via the app, but they will also be able to access a private feedback feature, which measures how people are responding, and even which parts of the town are attracting most interest and attention at any given time."

The app is free for all Chamber of Commerce members, there is a concessionary rate for local voluntary groups, but there will be a nominal subscription for other businesses to use it.

Ellesmere Pulse has been developed in partnership with Loqiva a UK technology company which provides a 'digital town hub' platform to Business Improvement Districts, local councils and town centre managers across the country.

Co-founder Barry Conlon said: “We have seen digital town hubs thrive across the UK in places large and small. The most important factor in the success of each platform is not the size of the population or the number of businesses,it’s the level of community spirit and the pride in local identity.

“It’s really obvious from my dealings with Julie and A.J that Ellesmere has all of these qualities in abundance. So everything that has made a great local community in their town will make a successful digital town hub with Ellesmere Pulse.”

To find the Ellesmere Pulse app go to https://qrco.de/bf0LdGy or visit the Ellesmere website at www.ellesmere.info https://qrco.de/bf0LdG