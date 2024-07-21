'Best night of my life’ says cancer patient as charity concert raises huge amount of money

Bells Lewers, who is undergoing chemotherapy, came up with the idea for Ellesmere College’s Gala Concert after battling bowel cancer for more than a year.

The parent and part-time singer organised the charity event with the school’s director of music, Tony Coupe, hoping to raise £5,000 for Cancer Research UK – but her target was beaten almost three times over as the concert raised more than £14,500.

Unfortunately, just three weeks before the scheduled performance in March, Bells was told that her cancer had returned, but she delayed the start of her chemotherapy to take part in the concert - with her surgeon in the audience.

The performance saw a unification of Ellesmere Choral Society, Ellesmere College’s students and parents, Shrewsbury Cantata, professional soloists and performers from other choirs that Bells sings with.

Bells, from Chester, said: “I am so proud, it was the best night of my life and surpassed anything I could have hoped for.

“I was pretty pleased when we reached £7,500 but people were immensely generous and it kept rising, I am completely gobsmacked.

“The evening was so uplifting. It was tinged with a lot of emotion but there was a sense of occasion with everyone in black tie. Normally people come to shows to listen with a knowledge of the pieces, but everyone was there to support and you felt the audience were as engaged as the choir.

“It was fabulous to have so much of the community involved and it is testament to that community that they all pulled together to achieve something so phenomenal.”

Headmaster at Ellesmere College for 27 years, Brendan Wignall, was due to give an address to honour Bells’ mother Claire Griffith, but Brendan sadly lost his own battle with cancer just seven weeks before the concert took place.

The college’s director of music acted as a conductor at the concert and greatly appreciated everyone’s support.

He said: “I have been part of many performances over the years but never seen a reception like I did at the end of the gala concert.

“From the moment Bells shared her vision, I understood how much this concert would resonate within our community.

“The music was uplifting, vibrant and driven, but always with a celebratory feel. The generosity of the musicians and audience alike underlined that most essential purpose of us coming together in one common cause.

“To know it was for such a fantastic cause and a way to pay tribute to people who have been through cancer, only added to the occasion.”

One third of the donations towards Cancer Research UK will specifically be going to the ‘Carer Support Line’ that enables people caring for those with the disease to ask for help and seek support.

“I am so lucky with the people that support me day to day, but I know there are a lot of people who don’t have that,” added Bells.

“Some sufferers have just one person who looks after them day and night, week after week. It is relentless and carers in turn need support. I’ve learnt that carers are simply terrible at talking or reaching out as they don’t want to ‘bother anyone’.

Cancer Research UK’s Relationship Manager for North-West England, Rachael Hodgkinson, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you for everything everyone did to make this amazing event happen.

“It is not a surprise to me that the event was such a huge success and Cancer Research UK are extremely appreciative of the donation which will help continue the charity’s work.”

Lower School pupils at the college in years seven and eight also raised money for charity by completing a 2.2km sponsored walk on July 4.

The walk in aid of Nightingale House raised more than £1,300 for the charity.