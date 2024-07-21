Police issue safety reminder to dog owners after rise in complaints of pets off their leads

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police PCSO for the Ellesmere area Kerry Hogg posted an update online revealing that officers have seen a rise in the number of complaints received about dogs being off their leads.

She said: "We are seeing an increase in people stopping us to report dogs off leads, and in regard to dogs they feel may be unsafe."

She asked owners to "ensure that if you do have a dog, its safety is maintained as well as that of the public".

The law states that is is a criminal offence to allow a dog to be dangerously out of control, whether in a public place or on private property.

The includes in dog owners' own homes and in their gardens. If a dog was to injure someone, then the owner could face severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and the dog being 'destroyed'.

The post issued guidance to pet owners, saying: "Controlling your dog is not only about using the right equipment but also about training and awareness.

"Although there is no blanket law requiring dogs to be kept on a lead in all public spaces, you should aim to do so unless it is a designated off-lead area in order to prevent the risk of harm.

"There are a series of orders that mean you have to leash your dog in certain places in your local area. For example in children's play areas, sports pitches, roads, parks and beaches.

"The Highway Code also says that dogs should be kept on a short lead along roads and on paths shared with horse riders or cyclists.

"Over the last few years, many local authorities have introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders to restrict dogs being walked on lead (or excluded from the area entirely) in certain public spaces. Look out for signage detailing restrictions. We also recommend checking your local council’s website for details of any restricted areas."

It added that "one of the key tools in ensuring your dog's safety and the safety of those around you is a proper dog harness" and said that in certain situations, it may be necessary for a muzzle to be used.