Two fined but spared jail following assault outside Ellesmere pub
Two Ellesmere men who were with a gang that assaulted a man outside a town centre pub fours years ago, have been ordered to pay their victim £2,000 each but have been spared jail.
Toby Read of Brownlow Road and Joshua Jones of Grosvenor Cottages were just 19 and 20 respectively when they took part in the assault outside the Ellesmere Hotel on July 25, 2020, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.
Mr Philip Beardwell prosecuting told the court that the reason for the four-year delay in sentencing was that the pair had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the earliest opportunity in 2021 but several other men who were alleged to have been involved in the attack had denied the charge and were sent to trial and the pair's sentencing had to wait for the outcome of the court proceedings.
However, he said the prosecution had offered no evidence at the trial of the other men earlier this year, leaving Jones and Read to face sentence alone for the assault on Friday.