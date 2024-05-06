Telford man caught with crack cocaine in Kinder Egg spared jail

Judge Anthony Lowe told Callum Smith he did not believe his excuses for being in possession of the drugs, but said he was prepared to give him a second chance.

Smith, 23, of Bembridge, Brookside, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Amrisha Parathalingam, prosecuting, said that Smith had been caught by officers who had been executing a warrant at a property in Ludlow at around 9am on February 6, 2020.

They had seen him leaving and then return ten minutes later.

When officers approached him he ran off.

Ms Parathalingam said he had jumped over numerous fences, running through the back gardens of homes as he sought to escape the police.