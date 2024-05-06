Chirk and Bishop's Castle businesses among King's Award winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Businesses in the region have been honoured with The King’s Award for Enterprise after the winners were announced today.

Archwood Group, a leading manufacturer of timber products, has also been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024.

Employing 100 people, Archwood Group which is based in Chirk, was founded in 1867 and operates with two trading brands – Richard Burbidge, a manufacturer and supplier of stairparts, decking accessories and decorative mouldings, and Atkinson & Kirby, which supplies premium hardwood flooring.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood Group, said: “Being honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024 is an incredible achievement involving the entire business.

"We want to continue to do our part in having a positive impact on the planet and society.

"Each and every one of us plays an important role in our sustainability journey, and we’re encouraging colleagues and customers to get involved in any way they can.”

The award honoured the company's dedication to sustainable practices, following a 66 per cent reduction in emissions.

Installation of over 2,600 solar panels has underscored the company's proactive stance on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy.

In 2021, Archwood Group partnered with the sustainability accreditation, Planet Mark, and also joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, whereby the business has committed to achieve Net Zero by no later than 2050.

This follows Archwood Group’s appointment of its internal Environmental Action Group to drive sustainable action throughout the business.

Among those on the list is Willo Game, from Bishop's Castle, which has received the King's Award for International Trade.

The company, which was founded by Will Oakley, is a UK exporter of all types of small game to Europe and Hong Kong.

Tension Control Bolts Ltd, based in Wrexham, is also among the winners, receiving The King's Award for International Trade.

The companies are among the 257 recipients of the King’s Awards with 161 in the international trade category.

Across the West Midlands there are 22 winners of awards.

Fortress Safety at Inverclyde Drive, Parkfields, Wolverhampton received an award for international trade, recognising outstanding growth in overseas sales.

Protective Sportswear, of Birch Lane, Aldridge, which makes mouthguards, is another international trade winner along with Slicker Recycling, of Lombard House, Anchor Drive, Stourport, for its achievements in recycling waste oils.

Stafford's Semantics 21, based at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, is a winner in the innovation category. Aston Martin, based at Gaydon, Warwickshire, is also a winner in the same category.

Semantics 21 is recognised for developing AI tools to find child sex abuse victims.

Birmingham County FA, which covers the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire and Worcestershire, has won for sustainable development recognising its achievements in decarbonising football at the grassroots level.

Fortress Safety , which saves lives by providing the best safety solutions, was established in 1977 and employs 141 people in the UK and more than 250 in total worldwide.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the inspiring West Midlands businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year."

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy," he added.

The awards, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of his mother Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the King’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025 open today. For more information visit gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise