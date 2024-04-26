Landmark series of business support expos launch across Powys

The series of expos will give local individuals and enterprises the chance to showcase their products and services, meet local suppliers and customers and get one-to-one business advice and support.

The project is part of a wider programme of support across the county led by small business and coworking specialists Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), supported by Powys County Council.

Attendance and access to the support is free, and businesses can exhibit at the events for a heavily discounted rate of £49 which is cheaper than any other expo.

The first event took place in Brecon and now travels to Builth Wells’ Strand Hall on April 30 for another business breakfast and Expo where national businesses will also be attending to connect with and support local enterprise.

The third Expo will be held at The Elephant and Castle Hotel in Newtown on June 25, where a business breakfast will be followed by the Expo, culminating in a showcase of the best Newtown and the wider area has to offer.

Commercial Director for TownSq, Kevin Mansell-Abell said: “We’ve already held a number of support events across Powys and have been blown away by the engagement so far. The Expos are our showpiece and the perfect way to help bring local enterprises together and showcase all the wonderful businesses doing amazing things in the area.

“We’ve previously held Expos like this across other regions such as Caerphilly, Hereford and Monmouthshire, and they’ve always had a fantastic response, helping to connect the incredible businesses in the area. Tickets and stands are going quickly, so I'd encourage anyone interested to sign up as soon as they can.”

Throughout 2024 the wider programme will deliver events and support designed to boost local startups and freelancers and give existing Powys businesses everything they need to grow, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

The project has received £345,320 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Supported by Powys County Council.

To attend any of the events, or to book a stall at the expos and showcase your business, visit townsq.co.uk/powys