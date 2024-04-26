‘Green’ laws in the spotlight at Shropshire Chamber event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, the Green Laws Event will be held on Tuesday May 7, from 9.30am to 11am at their Telford office.

The guest speaker on the day will be Claire Petricca-Riding from Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.

“Our delegates will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from Claire, who will offer guidance on navigating new green laws, and how businesses can fulfil their environmental obligations while developing their sustainability efforts," said Alex Brown, training and development facilitator at the Chamber. “She will also give guidance on environmental regulations specifically when it comes to manufacturing.”

The event will also include a panel of industry experts, hosted by Chris Greenough of SDE Technology in Shrewsbury.

“Delegates will be able to take part in a thought-provoking discussion with our experts as they delve into the challenges and opportunities of adopting green manufacturing strategies,” Alex said. “It will be a chance to learn from their experiences, successes, and best practices so that businesses can integrate sustainability into their day-to-day operations.”

A question-and-answer session will take place where delegates can ask all about the impact of incorporating environmental provisions in their businesses and processes.

“There will be time for networking too – time to connect with like-minded businesses, industry leaders and solution providers in a friendly and warm environment,” he added.

“It’s an opportunity to create partnerships, exchange ideas, and build relationships with other professionals who share a similar commitment to sustainability.”

To find out more, or reserve a place, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/green-law-and-what-it-means-for-your-business