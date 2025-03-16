Second teenager dies after collision near Shifnal on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have announced that a 17-year-old male has died in hospital following the collision involving a silver Audi A1 on Offoxey Road in Tong.

One of the vehicle's occupants, an 18-year-old man, was announced dead at the scene and another 17-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A third occupant of the car has also sustained life-threatening injuries, but is in a stable condition.

The county's police force continues to appeal to anyone who may have information about the crash.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "A second teenager has sadly died following a collision near Shifnal on Friday night (March 14).

"A 17-year-old male has since died in hospital following the collision, which involved a silver Audi A1 on Offoxey Road in Tong, shortly before 11.15pm.

"One of the occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other 17-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries remains hospital in a critical condition. A fourth occupant, a 17-year-old male, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

"The families of those involved in the collision have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is being asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025.

The Audi A1 was travelling with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf which were not involved in the collision.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, of the serious collision investigation unit, previously said: "This is an incredibly sad incident.

"We're asking for the public to help us understand what happened last night.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of it.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling on Wood Road or Boscobel Lane from Codsall towards Bishops Wood at around 11pm on Friday night.

"The Audi A1 was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf.

"Although they were not involved in any way in the collision, we're hoping that this may help to jog people’s memories."