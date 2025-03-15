Urgent appeal following death of 18-year-old killed in Shifnal crash - with three others left injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision, involving a silver Audi A1, happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, Shifnal, shortly before 11.15pm last night (Friday, March 14).

West Mercia Police said that one of the occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was announced dead at the scene.

A further two occupants, both aged 17, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

A third occupant, also 17-years-old, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

The police attended to the crash in Shifnal last night, where an 18-year-old man was killed and three teenagers suffered serious injuries. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and first and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died, and those who are seriously injured.

“We’re asking for the public to help us understand what happened last night.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of it.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling on Wood Road or Boscobel Lane from Codsall towards Bishops Wood at around 11pm last night.

Emergency services on scene following fatal crash in Shifnal

“The Audi A1 was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf.

“Although they were not involved in any way in the collision, we're hoping that this may help to jog people’s memories.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.

The families of those involved in the collision have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.