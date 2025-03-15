Man dead and another three in hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ following late night crash in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called shortly after 11pm to a collision involving one car on Offoxey Road in Tong, Shifnal.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended to the crash.

The emergency services found one man in a fatal condition, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, Shifnal, last night. Photo: Google

The other three men in the car were assessed for injuries, said to be “life-threatening,” and were taken to Royal Stoke Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Upon arrival ambulance staff discovered four occupants of the car, all male.

“We found the first man being cared for by bystanders at the scene. He had sustained life threatening injuries. Sadly, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A further three male patients from the car were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Two were conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment and the third was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.”

“No further patients required treatment.”