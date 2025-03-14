'He is a dangerous individual': New photographs released of man wanted by police after assault in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are continuing to search for Ryan Twardun, who is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in Newport.

The 32-year-old, who is from Hinstock, is believed to be in the Telford area, and people who see him are asked not to approach him.

West Mercia Police have released new images of Twardun in the hopes it will help the public recognise him.

Ryan Twardun, 32. Photo: West Mercia Police

Twardun is described as a white man, with dark short hair, a distinctive neck tattoo and around 6ft 2in tall.

Head of Telford CID, Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “I ask anyone who has seen Ryan Twardun or knows of his whereabouts to contact police immediately. He is a dangerous individual who should not be approached if you see him.

“If you see him or have any information that would help find him, contact police by calling 01952 214753 or emailing DL-GPVPO@westmercia.police.uk.

“No matter how small you think your information is, we urge you to please get in touch.”

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://orlo.uk/0JQR4