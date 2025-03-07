Emergency services rush to car engulfed by blaze on the A5 in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting the incident on the westbound carriageway of the A5 at 12.11pm today (Friday, March 7).

Three crews departed from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington to tackle the fire. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A5 today. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Highways Agency and West Mercia Police were also at the scene of the incident.

The fire, which had engulfed the car completely, was extinguished using two breathing apparatus', two hose reel jets, foam and one dry powder extinguisher.

The incident was concluded at 12.38pm.