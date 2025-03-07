Firefighters rush to scene after driver crashes into tree in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident in Soulton Road occurred just after 11pm, West Mercia Police said.

Soulton Road, Wem

Police said there were no injuries and the road was not blocked following the crash.

"Police were called to a car which was in collision with a tree on Soulton Road, B5065, The road was not blocked. No injuries were reported," the spokesperson said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended at 11.18pm and made the vehicle safe.