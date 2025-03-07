Firefighters rush to scene after driver crashes into tree in Wem
The fire service had to be called out to make a vehicle safe after a car crashed into a tree in Wem last night.
The incident in Soulton Road occurred just after 11pm, West Mercia Police said.
Police said there were no injuries and the road was not blocked following the crash.
"Police were called to a car which was in collision with a tree on Soulton Road, B5065, The road was not blocked. No injuries were reported," the spokesperson said.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended at 11.18pm and made the vehicle safe.