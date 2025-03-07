Hundreds of thousands of pounds of cannabis plants seized during three-week operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both West Mercia Police and Dyfed Powys Police took part in the three-week national operation to tackle cannabis farms - known as operation Mille.

In West Mercia officers seized 1,365 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth £750,000.

Between February and March, police teams shut down seven cannabis grows in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Police uncovered hundreds of plants across Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Dyfed Powys Police seized cannabis plants worth more than £860,000 during their operation - including 274 plants, estimated to be worth £255,000 from a property on Clifton Terrace in Newtown.

West Mercia Police said that the raids targeted 'Organised Crime Groups' (OCGs) that rely on the money from cannabis farms as an illicit revenue stream.

A spokesman for the force explained: "Cannabis farming is strongly linked to serious and organised crime. The illegal funds generated often fuel gang violence and other criminal enterprises. Additionally, properties used for cannabis cultivation pose significant fire hazards, as criminals frequently tamper with electrical systems to bypass meters—putting themselves and the public at risk."

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: "We know that organised crime groups involved in cannabis production are also linked to other serious crimes, including modern slavery and exploitation.

"This three-week operation not only disrupted significant criminal activity and removed cannabis from circulation but also provided valuable intelligence to inform future operations.

"The success of this operation sends a clear message: we will not tolerate criminal activity in our communities."

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police explained what officers found when they raided the Newtown property - adding that a man arrested will be sentenced later this month.

Plants found in Newtown.

He said: "Officers forced entry to a four-storey property in Clifton Terrace, Newtown on Wednesday, February 19, with a dog handler in attendance following suspects’ attempts to flee other cannabis factories in Powys during previous warrants.

"As the door gave way, a man was seen fleeing from the kitchen into a front room, prompting swift action to detain him while the remaining rooms were searched.

"From the street, there was no way of knowing that 274 cannabis plants were growing inside the red brick building. The basement, upper floors and loft area were filled with growing equipment, hydroponic lights and ventilation pipes which fed heat out of the building through the chimney.

Bags of plants being taken from the Newtown property.

"The extensive set-up was being run by an illegally adapted electricity supply, with the pavement in front of the house having been dug up to access the mains.

"Along with the cannabis plants, which were valued at more than £255,000 two mobile phones, three SIM cards and cash were seized from the house.

"Ismet Lika, aged 35, was charged with production of cannabis, which he admitted at court. He awaits sentencing on March 20."

In the wake of the finds police have encouraged the public to report any signs of criminal activity, saying even the smallest piece of information could make a big difference.

Reports to West Mercia Police can be made online.

The force has also given advice on things to watch out for that could indicate a property is being used as an illegal cannabis farm.

They include: Frequent visitors at unusual hours, both day and night; Blacked-out windows or persistent condensation, even in warm weather; Bright lights on throughout the night; Tampered electricity meters, new cabling (sometimes connected to street lighting), or unusually high electricity bills; A strong, distinctive, sweet, and sickly aroma, often accompanied by the sound of ventilation fans; Regular deliveries of equipment like heaters, lighting, and other items used for indoor plant growth; Large quantities of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.