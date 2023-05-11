Police gather to pay respects to PC Andy Boardman who died on duty aged just 43

PC Andy Boardman

PC Boardman, 43, who served with West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock, was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill and collapsed on April 11.

His funeral, held at All Saints' Church, Kidderminster at 2pm, was attended by family, friends, colleagues and members of the community in which he policed.

Barry Horton, chair of West Mercia Police Federation, said: “Today we gather to say our final farewells to Andy.

"We will stand shoulder to shoulder with his family and friends to pay our respects, remember Andy and recognise his service to the force and the communities we serve.

“Our thoughts remain with his wife Luci, the couple’s daughters, and their wider family and friends.”

Andy joined West Mercia Police in 2015 after starting his policing career in 2007 with West Midlands Police. Prior to joining the service, he served in the armed forces for seven years.

During his time with West Mercia Police he worked in Kidderminster, Stourport and most recently within the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council and who attended PC Boardman's funeral, said it had been a "very touching service".

He said: "It was a very fitting service. He wasn't in Much Wenlock long, around 18 months, but he was a very active policeman and a familiar face in Much Wenlock who attended many local meetings including my advice surgery.