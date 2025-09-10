Secondary school launches innovative Alternative Provision for Key Stage 4 students

The Alternative Provision programme is built around City & Guilds qualifications, offering students real-world skills in Upholstery, Outdoor Learning, and Construction. These courses are already proving a hit with students, who are showing remarkable focus, enthusiasm, and pride in their work. Tutors have praised the high levels of engagement and the positive atmosphere in lessons.

“Our vision - Healthy Body, Healthy Mind - is at the heart of everything we do,” says Ruth Shaw. “We know that not every student thrives in a purely classroom-based setting. This programme gives them the chance to learn in ways that suit them, while still achieving meaningful qualifications.”

The school’s new sporty uniform supports this active, practical style of learning. “It’s hard to build a chicken coop in a shirt and tie,” Ruth Shaw jokes, “but our new kit means students are ready for adventure and physical activity every day.”

Students enjoying outdoor learning. Picture: William Brookes School

Despite the innovative nature of the programme, William Brookes continues to offer a strong traditional curriculum. The two strands run side by side, reflecting the school’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its students while maintaining high standards.

The response from families and students has been overwhelmingly positive. The school is thriving, with a renewed sense of purpose and pride. Behaviour and conduct have improved significantly, and the school community is happier and more focused than ever.

Guided by its core values - Respect, Excellence, and Friendship - William Brookes School is bringing education to life in Much Wenlock. The school is proving that innovation and tradition can work hand in hand to create a truly modern learning environment.