Shropshire wildlife charity hoots with joy as homebuilder sponsors hospital room

The charity, located near the developer’s Otters Reach development on Buildwas Road, is the only wildlife rescue centre in Shropshire to offer a round-the-clock service and has welcomed the sponsorship of its hospital room for birds.

Tina Cooke, Community Fundraiser at Cuan Wildlife Rescue, said: “Just last year, we admitted 74 owls into our centre and, with David Wilson Homes’ sponsorship of the bird hospital room, we hope to continue supporting and healing these birds, giving them a second chance at life.

“The sponsorship was offered to celebrate International Owl Awareness Day (August 4), which is designed to raise awareness about owls and their conservation, and how members of the public can contribute and help.”

The Cuan Wildlife Rescue provides important services to protect Shropshire's wildlife

“Not only do we look after the county's wildlife, admitting 6,448 creatures into our facility last year, but we also work to educate the public in the care and rehabilitation of wildlife and undertake research and advise other organisations in the field of wildlife rehabilitation.”

On admission, every patient receives immediate first aid such as pain relief, treatment for shock, fluid therapy, wound management or antibiotics. Some then have further veterinary treatment if required.

Once they are well enough, the creatures under the care of Cuan Wildlife Rescue are always returned to the wild. Adults, particularly, will be released where they were found, as they may have a mate waiting and will be returned to familiar territory.

David Wilson Homes have pledged to support the Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre

Megan Morris-Jones, Founder of Cuan Wildlife Rescue, said: “I often get asked why we do what we do. My answer is simple. The vast majority of the wild creatures that come into a rescue centre are a result of man’s interference, be it accidental or deliberate.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support the Cuan Wildlife Rescue, and hope to further our commitment to supporting and protecting British wildlife as part of our ongoing partnership with the RSPB.

DWH Sales Adviser Dana meets Tina Cooke from the Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre

“We encourage people to support Cuan Wildlife Rescue by attending their fundraising events, by volunteering or by way of donating either goods for the hospital or monetary donations, as they receive no government funding at all. It is a key piece of the puzzle which makes the English countryside so desirable to live in.”

To learn more about the charity or to find out how to offer support, visit the website at Cuan Wildlife Rescue.