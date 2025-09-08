Review: Sally Jones shines in Cole Porter tribute at The Edge Arts Centre

This time she brought her critically acclaimed production You’re The Top – The Life and Songs of Cole Porter, a sparkling tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century. With warmth, wit and sheer vocal charm, Sally guided the audience through Porter’s dazzling catalogue, weaving songs with stories that brought both the man and his music vividly to life.

Sally Jones performing at the Edge Arts Centre. Picture: Tom Foxall

The evening was a rich celebration of Porter’s genius, with Sally performing timeless classics made famous by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee. The show captured the glamorous golden era of Broadway and Hollywood, featuring showstoppers from Anything Goes, Kiss Me Kate and High Society. From the sophistication of “Night and Day” to the playful energy of “It’s De-Lovely” and the heartfelt beauty of “So In Love,” Sally delivered each number with flair and precision, even impressively mastering the tongue-twisting lyrics of “The Physician” without a stumble.

Sally Jones sings Cole Porter at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

What made the performance truly memorable, however, was the way Sally combined the music with fascinating insights into Porter’s extraordinary life. With a sparkle in her eyes, she transported the audience from glittering parties and triumphs to moments of challenge and tragedy, ensuring that the man behind the songs felt as present as the melodies themselves. Then, in a moment that took the audience completely by surprise, Sally revealed that this would be her final theatre show. While she will continue to perform, the announcement added an unexpected poignancy to the evening, making You’re The Top not only a thoroughly entertaining tribute but also a moving and unforgettable farewell to her stage career.

Sally Jones in 'You're The Top' at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Picture: Tom Foxall