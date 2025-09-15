Manx myth and magical music: Christine Collister lights up the Edge Arts Centre

Drawing on a rich well of Manx folklore, she wove together songs that spoke not only of a small island’s stories but of universal truths and timeless wisdom. Accompanied by atmospheric soundscapes, acoustic guitar, and carefully chosen backing tracks, Christine guided the audience on a musical odyssey filled with hope, wonder, and love.

The performance was enhanced by evocative projections from underwater footage to glimpses of Fenella Beach and snapshots from childhood and all the way through her 42-year musical career.

Christine Collister performing at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Tom Foxall

The heart of the show lay in Christine’s ability to combine personal storytelling with myth and music. Songs such as The Sound of Infinity and Dear Sister resonated with emotional depth, while her rendition of Don McLean’s Vincent brought a hushed poignancy to the room. There was warmth and humour too, as she shared reflections on her own journey through the pandemic, caring for her mother, and finding creative courage in uncertain times. Each tale, whether inspired by mermaids, magical creatures, or moments from her own career, carried a sense of intimacy that connected deeply with the audience.

Christine Collister in concert at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock on Friday. Photo: Tom Foxall

As the evening drew to a close, Christine led a rousing singalong of Elbow’s One Day Like This, seamlessly segueing into Hey Jude – a moment of communal joy that had the room singing with uplifted voices. The encore, Waiting For My Prayer, was delivered with quiet strength, leaving listeners both moved and uplifted. With her Children of the Sea project presented not only as music but also as a beautifully illustrated hardback book, Christine Collister has created something that extends beyond a concert into an enduring work of art. This was a performance that celebrated the power of story and song to carry us safely home.

Christine Collister singing songs of Isle of Man myths at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Tom Foxall

Christine Collister appearing at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Tom Foxall

Wonderful photos by Tom Foxall.

The next live show at the Edge Arts Centre is Fred Zeppelin in concert on Saturday, September 20. The full programme, stretching into 2026, can be viewed at edgeartscentre.com.