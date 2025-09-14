Warning to motorists as next phase of major roadworks near Telford - which will last almost a year - is set to begin

Work on Much Wenlock Road will begin on September 22, and is expected to run until August next year.

Shropshire Council had previously announced that work was due to begin on September 8. However, the starting date has been delayed.

It will follow the completion of current utility diversion works on Much Wenlock Road/Buildwas Road.

The work is in connection with the new Benthall Grange housing development, located at the former Ironbridge Power Station site.

During the first phase of roadworks, a new signalised junction was constructed on the A4169 Much Wenlock Road, to form an entrance into to the new housing development.

Shropshire Council says the junction is currently being used by construction traffic, and will eventually become one of the main access points to the development - which it says will help towards alleviating traffic build-up on Buildwas Road once completed.

Phase two of the scheme will involve the construction of a new roundabout at the Much Wenlock Road/Buildwas Bank junction, the installation of new drainage and street lighting columns, and the addition of a toucan crossing.

Footpaths will also be upgraded, with new kerbs installed in line with the new roundabout layout.

To ensure public and workforce safety, the council has announced that temporary traffic lights will operate throughout the scheme.

A traffic management operative will be onsite daily from 7.30am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 6.30pm to manually control the lights, with additional operatives employed onsite to assist with managing the traffic flows.

Overnight road closures will also be required towards the end of the programme to complete resurfacing, the council said. Further details will be released closer to the time.

Affected residents and businesses will also be notified of the works in advance, via a letter drop.